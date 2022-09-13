Mexico’s president trailers peace plan for Ukraine

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says his government will present a peace plan to the United Nations.

He has proposed forming a committee made up of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pope Francis and U.N. chief Antonio Guterres.

The mediators would begin talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador On Monday, said his government would present a plan to the United Nations to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, just moments after criticising the world body and calling for its reform.

Lopez Obrador, who preaches the virtues of non-interventionist foreign policy, has proposed forming a “mediation committee” comprised of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and Pope Francis.

Modi called for a cease-fire in Ukraine in May, as well as peace talks between the Ukrainian government and Russia, which invaded its neighbour on February 24.

According to Lopez Obrador’s plan, the mediators would immediately begin talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in order to achieve a “five-year truce.”

Other details were scarce, but Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference that he will discuss it further in a speech commemorating Mexico’s independence on Friday.

“I’m going to talk about world peace and I’m going to talk about Mexico’s position on the war in Russia and Ukraine, and I am going to present a proposal to the United Nations to achieve peace,” Lopez Obrador said.

The war has displaced millions of people, killed thousands of civilians, and destroyed cities, towns, and villages.

The Mexican president proposed including the United Nations. chief Guterres in his peace plan, just days after defiantly dismissing domestic adversaries and the United Nations’ criticism of his security policy. following a vote in Congress to hand over control of the civilian-led National Guard to the Army.

On Monday, Lopez Obrador referred to the United Nations and the Organization of American States in Washington as “supposed defenders” of human rights, claiming that they were too expensive, yielded no results, and needed to be reformed.

“And when I say they cost a lot: it’s that they earn in dollars and barely break a sweat, they don’t work and you have to pay them and it’s as if they are untouchable, they feel like members of the world government.”

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard is expected to present the peace plan next week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

