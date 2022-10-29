Bus terminal is engulfed in a massive fire that obliterates automobiles

A bus terminal in Slough has been partially destroyed by a large fire.

Dramatic images from this morning’s early hours show firemen battling the flames.

One photo shows the burned-out wreckage of a bus a few yards from the bus station’s entrance.

This morning, the area has been advised to stay clear of, and traffic has been rerouted.

Around 2 am, firefighters reportedly responded to reports of a bus on fire by racing to the town’s bus station.

The neighboring infrastructure was then damaged by the flames.

The public is urged to avoid the area, the Thames Valley Police said. “Cordons and traffic restrictions are in place.”

Please accept our gratitude in advance for your help with this.

Thames Valley Police and crews from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service are responding to the continuing incident.

The adjoining B416 Stoke Road and Slough’s A4 Wellington Street are also closed in both directions, according to BerkshireLive.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown.

