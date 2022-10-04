Kremlin praises Elon Musk’s Ukraine peace idea, Kiev rejects

Kremlin applauds Tesla CEO Elon Musk for proposing peace plan, rebukes Kyiv for rejecting terms that reward Russia.

Musk called for Ukraine to permanently give Crimea to Russia, new referendums under U.N. auspices and neutrality.

After Putin annexed four Ukrainian provinces last week, Kyiv vowed it will join NATO and not talk with Russia.

Advertisement

The Kremlin applauded Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday for recommending a peace plan to end the Ukraine war after Kyiv rebuked Musk for proposing terms that reward Russia.

“It’s good that Elon Musk wants a peaceful solution,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“Compared to many professional diplomats, Musk is still searching for ways to achieve peace. And achieving peace without fulfilling Russia’s conditions is absolutely impossible,” he added.

In a Twitter poll issued Monday, the Tesla boss that Ukraine permanently give Crimea to Russia, that new referendums be held under U.N. auspices, and that Ukraine agree to neutrality.

Kyiv won’t cede area gained by force, and lawful referendums can’t be held in the occupied territory where many people have been slain or forced away. After Putin annexed four Ukrainian provinces last week, Kyiv vowed it will join NATO and not talk with Russia while Putin is president.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky answered with his own Twitter poll: “Who’s your favorite @elonmusk? A pro-Ukraine or pro-Russian.”

Advertisement

Musk’s first poll had more than 2.5 million votes by 1030 GMT on Tuesday, with 60% against the plan.

Peskov warned Tuesday that “bots” were “actively voting” He didn’t prove anything.

Peskov said Moscow had always been open to a negotiated settlement. He criticised Zelenskiy’s Tuesday edict that Kyiv won’t speak directly with Putin to end the situation.

Also Read Elon Musk gets involved in a social media dispute Elon Musk proposed a peace plan that would recognise Russian sovereignty over...

Advertisement