One is killed in the “first known” US raid in a government-controlled part of Syria

The operation took place in a region of Syria that is divided between government and Kurdish-controlled areas.

The US has conducted prior operations in Syria to target ISIS militants.

This would be the first time US forces have entered a region controlled by the Syrian government.

According to Syrian state media, American special forces carried out a rare operation in a village under government control in the northeast of the nation, killing one individual and capturing others.

The operation was conducted on Thursday in a region of the Hassakeh province that is divided between government forces and Kurdish militants with US support.

Syria’s state TV stated, without going into any detail, “US occupation troops carried out a landing operation utilizing several helicopters in the village of Muluk Saray in the southern countryside of Qamishli and killed one individual.”

The Central Command (CENTCOM) of the US military stated that it currently “had no information to give.”

The US has conducted prior operations in Syria to target ISIL (ISIS) militants, but Thursday’s operation would be the first raid in a region that is controlled by the government.

According to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the operation’s target village is controlled by Syrian regime forces and is located 17 kilometers (10 miles) south of the city of Qamishli.

Without naming the victim, the Observatory claimed that this operation by US forces in regions controlled by the regime “marks a first.”

Without giving an exact number, the monitor said that further individuals had been apprehended.

One villager reported that three US helicopters carrying military arrived in the community around midnight and instructed locals to stay indoors and turn off their lights over the loudspeaker.

The locals claimed that no shots were fired at US troops during the operation, which lasted many hours.

