People in Lebanon are “terrified of everything” due of cholera

This pandemic is intricately entwined with the nation’s political shortcomings.

Muhammad Akel is unable to breathe. He pleads for the water he isn’t permitted to drink as he heaves over onto his side and retches.

He had just driven from his Minyel house to the hospital emergency room. Doctor has cholera suspicions.

“All my body aches, I have fever and chills,” he groans. “Now I really can’t take anything in. If I did it would go out again from here and here.” He gestures first to his mouth, and then further down.

He is pressed for time. Mohamad needs to be out in his fields working because he is a farmer. He coughs once more while writhing in agony on the bed. But he is resolved to confess to me his accuser.

“There is a Nobel prize for peace? Lebanon deserves the Nobel prize for failure. All of our politicians are corrupt. It’s no surprise we got to this situation.”

Elections were held in May, but no new administration has been established. The national electricity grid only offers, at most, an hour of power every day. The value of the currency has decreased by about 90%, and finding medications might be challenging. Here, more over 80% of people are considered to be poor.

From being a relatively wealthy nation, Lebanon has fallen into a state where it is vulnerable to the cholera epidemic and the ensuing anarchy.

It spreads quickly in areas where even the most fundamental sanitation systems have failed because it is disseminated through contaminated water.

Three decades have passed since the last cholera case in Lebanon. On October 6, it came back. Since then, there have been hundreds of suspected cases; however, the actual number may be thousands due to the lack of straightforward diagnostic procedures.

Currently, 29 nations have reported outbreaks since January of this year, with Lebanon being one of them.

Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Haiti are among those afflicted, while neighboring Syria is already coping with thousands of cases.

In the last five years fewer than 20 countries on average have reported cases, and the World Health Organization has called 2022’s rise in infections “unprecedented”.

Even its two-dose cholera vaccination approach had to be put on hold due to a global supply shortfall.

