After German Kristallnacht campaign, KFC issues an apology

KFC issued an apology after encouraging German consumers to celebrate Kristallnacht with cheesy chicken in a promotional pitch.
More than 90 individuals were killed in the coordinated attacks carried out by the Nazis in 1938, which also damaged Jewish-run businesses and places of worship.
Many people believe that it marked the start of the Holocaust.
The message, heavily criticized for its insensitivity, was later blamed on “an error in our system”.
The fast food chain sent an app alert on Wednesday, saying: “It’s memorial day for Kristallnacht! Treat yourself with more tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!”
Around an hour later another message was sent with an apology, according to the newspaper.
Daniel Sugarman, Director of Public Affairs at the Board of Deputies of British Jews described the original KFC message as “absolutely hideous”.
Dalia Grinfeld, the associate director of European affairs at the Jewish NGO Anti-Defamation League, tweeted: “How wrong can you get on Kristallnacht KFC Germany. Shame on you!”
KFC Germany attributed the message to a bot in a statement provided to Newsweek magazine.
The fast food chain said the “automated push notification” was “linked to calendars that include national observances”.
“We understand and respect the gravity and history of this day, and remain committed to equity, inclusion and belonging for all,” the company finished by saying.
