Joe Biden to undergo medical checkup ahead of 2024 presidential bid

On Thursday, Joe Biden will finish a routine medical exam. This is an important step for the oldest-ever US president as he prepares for the 2024 presidential bid.

As it did during his previous visit in 2021, the White House has vowed to make the 80-year-old president’s doctor’s report public.

This time, it will be examined even more extensively because the Republican 2024 campaign has already begun.

Despite low poll numbers, Democrat Joe Biden has been hinting that he plans to run again for office for some time, perhaps setting up a repeat of his 2020 campaign with his predecessor Donald Trump, who has already declared his candidature.

In an interview with PBS on February 8, he stated, “That’s my intention, I think, but I haven’t made that decision firmly yet.”

On November 19, 2021, Biden had his most recent checkup, which included a colonoscopy while he was under deep anaesthesia.

Vice President Kamala Harris became the first woman to occupy the presidency in US history when he delegated his authority to her for an hour and 25 minutes.

At the time, Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, portrayed an image of a healthy man capable of performing his presidential duties.

He did, however, also draw attention to some seemingly insignificant ageing symptoms, such as Biden’s stiffer walk, which he attributed to a little foot nerve disorder, and a persistent cough brought on by gastric reflux.

Since undergoing brain surgery in 1988, Biden has not experienced any significant health issues and does not smoke, drink, or engage in any physical activity.

Although he had a Covid-19 positive test in July of last year, he did not have a severe version of the illness.

The American president has displayed extraordinary endurance by travelling and making public engagements.

But the Republican opposition continues to attack him frequently because of his age.

Some of the president’s detractors have gone as far as to suggest that he is no longer rational, pointing to some of his times of disorientation and his slurred speech. Biden has frequently discussed beating a childhood stammer.

Republican Nikki Haley, 51, who has just entered the 2024 campaign, demanded on Wednesday that all government officials over 75 years old undergo mental health exams.

She is taking on former president Trump, 76, with her candidature, so that would also apply to him.

Haley, a former UN ambassador, wants to take advantage of American voters’ appetite for new faces in politics. According to polls, fewer people want a second Biden administration than they want a second Trump presidency.

Biden will have to deal with the pressures of an election campaign and those of his office if he decides to run.

He effectively says that age is just a number and that Americans should assess him based on his achievements.

He likes to remark, “Watch me.”

