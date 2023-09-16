Putin Shows Off Russian Military Might to Kim Jong Un

- Kim meets with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at Vladivostok’s Knevichi airfield.
On Saturday, during Kim Jong Un ongoing visit to Russia, he conducted inspections of fighter jets, conducted a tour of an airfield, and paid a visit to a Pacific Fleet frigate in Vladivostok.
According to reports from Russian state media, Kim met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at Vladivostok’s Knevichi airfield.
Subsequently, both leaders were joined by Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, for a visit to the Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov.
During his visit, Kim was provided with a tour of the frigate’s central command center and had the opportunity to observe its advanced missile weapon control systems, as announced by the Russian Ministry of Defence through Telegram.
The Russian defense ministry added that Admiral Evmenov had talked to Kim about the “expanded capabilities of the new control systems, which allow Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles to be effectively used against sea and coastal targets at a distance of more than 1,500 kilometers from the ship.”
The recent meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Vladivostok has ignited speculation regarding potential military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.
On Saturday, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced that the visit to the Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov was intended to showcase the modernization efforts within the Far East region, highlighting the impressive capabilities of the shipbuilding industry.
Earlier in the day, Kim and Shoigu embarked on a tour of Vladivostok’s Knevichi airfield, as reported by the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.
During this visit, Kim was introduced to a range of Russian aircraft, including the Tu-160, Tu-95MS, and Tu-22M3.
Additionally, he had the opportunity to inspect fighter jets such as the Su-34, Su-30SM, Su-35S, and the Su-25SM3 attack aircraft.
Notably, the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system and Russia’s Tu-214 long-haul passenger airplane were also on prominent display.
This high-profile meeting and the display of military hardware have raised questions about the potential implications for regional security and diplomatic relations between North Korea and Russia, adding a significant dimension to the evolving geopolitical landscape in the Far East.
