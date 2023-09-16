Putin Shows Off Russian Military Might to Kim Jong Un

Advertisement

Kim meets with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at Vladivostok’s Knevichi airfield.

Kim tours the Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov.

He observes its advanced missile weapon control systems.

On Saturday, during Kim Jong Un ongoing visit to Russia, he conducted inspections of fighter jets, conducted a tour of an airfield, and paid a visit to a Pacific Fleet frigate in Vladivostok.

Advertisement

According to reports from Russian state media, Kim met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at Vladivostok’s Knevichi airfield.

Subsequently, both leaders were joined by Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, for a visit to the Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov.

During his visit, Kim was provided with a tour of the frigate’s central command center and had the opportunity to observe its advanced missile weapon control systems, as announced by the Russian Ministry of Defence through Telegram.