Alia Bhatt looks stunning in traditional lehenga

Web Desk

25th May, 2021. 04:58 pm
Alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt has frequently been seen making fashion statements in traditional attire. She is regarded as one of Bollywood’s most talented actresses.

Alia Bhatt, despite being the daughter of well-known Bollywood actors Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, carved her own path in the industry through hard work and dedication. The actress has earned numerous accolades and awards for her roles in films such as Highway, Raazi, and Gully Boy. Alia Bhatt is also known for her fashion statements. Alia Bhatt is seen wearing lehengas and giving big fashion goals in the photos below.

Alia Bhatt steals the show at best friend Rhea Khurranna's wedding in Arpita Mehta lehenga : Bollywood News - Bollywood Hungama

Pictures of Alia Bhatt stunning in lehengas

Alia Bhatt Wears A Black Designer Lehenga At Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali Party | VOGUE India

20 Best Alia Bhatt Outfits To Inspire Your Wedding Day! - The Wedding Brigade Blog

Baby-pink lehenga

 

Shimmery lehenga

Pink lehenga

Floral lehenga

