Did you know which is the worlds famous black sand beach?

Reynisfjara is a world-famous black-sand beach found on the South Coast of Iceland. Black sand beaches rise from volcanic ashes.

Iceland is home to around 130 volcanos, many of which are still active today. When molten lava enters the water, a violent interaction occurs between the hot lava and the seawater.

The most spectacular black sand beach in Iceland can be found on the south coast, just off the Ring Road, 180 kilometres (112 miles) from Reykjavík.

The lava cools down so rapidly that it breaks into debris and sand instantly.

A huge amount of lava flow entering the ice-cold sea at once may produce enough fragments to create a new black sand beach in a matter of hours!

Reynisfjara is located near a large volcano that erupted several times during the last thousand years.

The notorious Katla volcano has been dormant for nearly one hundred years but is due to erupt at any time.

Reynisfjara’s black sand was formed during one of Katla’s major eruptions.