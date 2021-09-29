Herd of stray goats makes their way through a Georgia village

When a herd of stray goats hired to remove weeds from a grocery store broke free, police and spectators in a Georgia town became amateur goat wranglers.

The goats, who belonged to Get Your Goats, were hired to clear vegetation from outside a Kroger store in Buckhead, but they escaped from the electric fence that was keeping them contained, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

About 40 goats, as well as three Great Pyrenes herding dogs, escaped from the fence, according to the owner of Getting Your Goats.

The roaming herd grazed beside the Rooms to go furniture shop as they made their way through the area.

Cam Ashling, the proprietor of the Buckhead Goats Farmhouse, a neighboring business that rents out a “goat mansion” on Airbnb, helped authorities collect up the stray goats.

She told the media, “If you get a couple of them to go, the rest will follow.”

The goats were picked up for transport back to Get Your Goats when Animal Control officials arrived on the scene with an animal transport truck.