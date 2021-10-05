Guinness World Records: Idaho man holds 58 marshmallows in his mouth
An Idaho guy set a new Guinness World Record by collecting 58 marshmallows in his mouth in one minute, adding to his list of accomplishments.
To hurl the marshmallows from 15 feet away, David Rush enlisted the support of longtime collaborator Jonathan “Hollywood” Hannon, who breaks Guinness World Records to promote STEM education.
Rush and Hannon were attempting to break the 56-second barrier set by Ashrita Furman and thrower Bipin Larkin in New York in 2019.
According to Rush, Hannon threw 63 marshmallows in the 60-second time restriction, and Rush caught enough to set the record.
