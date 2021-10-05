Watch: Passengers and airline crew sing “Happy Birthday” to twin girls on board
Birthdays are frequently marked with pomp and ceremony, particularly for children. When the staff of Southwest Airlines learned that two of its customers were turning six on the day of their trip, they decided to surprise them.
The attendant is heard delivering an announcement for Sydney and Clare in a video that has gone popular on social media. The staff begins by requesting passengers to lower their window blinds, after which the aircraft’s reading lights are turned on.
He goes on to tell the passengers that the two twin girls are turning six and that on the count of three, they will all sing the birthday song together. The staff and passengers celebrate and cheer for the two birthday girls at the end of the video.
The video has gone viral on various social media platforms since it was published online, with many people praising the airline crew’s thoughtful act toward the two children.
