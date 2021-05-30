Kajol Pens A Heartfelt Note To Pay Tribute to Ryan Stephen

Bollywood’s versatile actress Kajol has paid a glowing tribute to producer Ryan Ivan Stephen, who has succumbed to the Coronavirus complications on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol has penned a heartfelt note for the late film producer along with a collage of pictures together.

In the caption, she wrote, “Tell me there’s a heaven, Tell me that it’s true, Tell me there’s a reason, Why I’m seeing what I do.”

“Tell me there’s a heaven, Where all those people go. Tell me they’re all happy now, Please tell me that it’s so ….” followed by a broken heart emoji.

“Love u forever and ever @ryanivanstephen. Friends for life and beyond remember?” she added.

Ryan Ivan Stephen has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. The sudden demise of the producer has left the entire industry mourning the loss.

Ryan Stephen was also associated with filmmaker Karan Johar’s production house in the past. His best works were Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani, the short film ‘Devi’ and more.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs expressed deep sorrow on social media after hearing about Ryan’s untimely demise.

Ryan had produced the short film Devi, starring Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan and others.

Actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of Ryan that read, “Rip Ryan’.

Also, other Bollywood celebrities are heartbroken after the ace producer passes away after reportedly contracting Covid-19.