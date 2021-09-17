PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor sizzling looks from the cover of Bridal Magazine

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is oozing her sizzling looks in the bridal shoot for a magazine. The Dahark actress recently appears for the cover shoot of Bridal Aisa Magazine and her photos from the shoot are heating up the internet.

Took to Instagram, the diva posted a series of pictures from her shoot while flaunting her amazing figure.

Have a look at the pictures:

In the pictures, Janhvi can be seen donning exquisite lehengas and sarees. In one picture she is flaunting the look wearing a white saree with a fur jacket while in another picture she is setting the internet on fire wearing an embellished blouse with a lehenga.

She looks absolutely spectacular in every look.