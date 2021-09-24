Salman Khan talks about his longest relationship
Salman Khan has been in a lot of relationships in his life but he says that his longest reality TV show has been with Bigg Boss.
Salman has been hosting Bigg Boss for almost a decade. It started hosting the show in 2010.
In a video shared with the media during a promotional event for a reality TV show, Salman said: “My relationship with Bigg Boss, this is probably my only relationship that has lasted that long. Some relationships, what can I say? Leave it. We look forward to seeing you again.
This year, the show will feature jungle. “This season reminds me of the song – the forest is midnight. Not the Sultan’s arena. Not the arena’s arena, but a different arena. 250 cameras will be watching every movement of the forest and moving an address.”
Salman added that Bigg Boss 15 could be five months longer at the moment.
Also Read
Read More
Kate Middleton and Emma Raducanu get competitive
Kate Middleton smiles after meeting 18-year-old US Open winner Emma Raducanu on...
Obituary: Veteran actor Talat Iqbal passes away
Veteran TV and film actor Talat Iqbal breathed his last in Dallas,...
Jason Derulo and Jena frumes break up 4 months after baby boy's birth
The news of the break-up came a day after Jena Frumes paid...
We all need a friend like Ahmed Nasaaz
Unlike other chaotic dramas that are on-air, the essence of the story...
An old and dilapidated phone booth in the park was stolen
Colorado: A faulty phone booth has been stolen from a park in...