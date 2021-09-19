Shah Rukh Khan had kicked me off from 5 films, Aishwarya Rai revealed

An old interview of famous Indian actress Aishwarya Rai is circulating in Indian media these days.

The actress had revealed while participating in an Indian TV program that actor Shah Rukh Khan had taken her out from several films, including the super hit films ‘Chalte Chalte‘ and ‘Veer Zara‘.

Aishwarya said that these days I was talking about working with Shah Rukh Khan in many films when I suddenly found out that I was not being cast in these films, I still do not know the reason why this happened.

Later, in an interview, King Khan expressed regret over his decision, saying that it is very difficult to start a project with someone and then change that person, it is very sad because Aishwarya is very good to me.

“Personally, I think I did it wrong, but as a producer, it was the right decision. I also apologized to Aishwarya,” he said.

Remember that Shah Rukh Khan and the Miss World have acted in super hit films like Josh, Devdas, and Mohabbatein.