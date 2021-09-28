Tiger Shroff announces the release date of ‘Heropanti 2’

Raba NoorWeb Editor

29th Sep, 2021. 12:26 am
Tiger Shroff 

Bollywood superstar Tiger announced the released date of his upcoming film ‘Heropanti 2.’

The Student of the Year 2 actor shared the news of his upcoming film on social media.

Took to Instgaram, Tiger shared the poster for the highly anticipated sequel of his 2014 film.

“Happy to announce that our film “Heropanti 2″ will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022!” he wrote.

Tara Sutaria is also featured in the upcoming film Heropanti 2.

Tiger Shroff is also known for his amazing dancing skills in the Indian showbiz industry. He has also worked in blockbuster Indian movies such as Heropanti, Baaghi, Munna Michael, Student of the Year 2, and many more.

