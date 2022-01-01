Throwback when Avneet Kaur’s fearless pictures went viral

Web Desk BOL News

01st Jan, 2022. 11:19 pm
Avneet Kaur

When Avneet Kaur’s bold pictures went viral

Avneet Kaur, one of Bollywood’s most talented actresses, has appeared in a number of films and television series.

Avneet Kaur shared a bold photoshoot of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral. This look of Avneet raised temperatures and made jaws drop instantly. There is absolutely no costume that Avneet can’t rock.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

She is a talented actress who has won numerous awards for her spectacular performances during her acting career.

Read More

10 hours ago
Pre-Fall 2022 Season in the world of High Fashion

Versace Featuring that 2000’s slinky silhouette, the fashion house opted for a...
10 hours ago
Celebrities New Year Resolutions !!!

Another year, another life lesson. New Year's Day is a time for...
10 hours ago
A peek into Hashim Ali’s world

One of the premier names that come to mind when one talks...
10 hours ago
The resolute voice of Ahmad Shah

As a steady warrior for the arts, a philanthropist for the under-served,...
10 hours ago
KASHMIR

Kashmir, an alternative rock band that was formed in Karachi in 2012,...
10 hours ago
Remembering Moin Akhtar

Pakistan has produced a great number of artists who have made Pakistan...