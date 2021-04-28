Adsense 300×250

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk has taunted Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos after reports that Bezos’ Blue Origin planned to contest a NASA award presented to SpaceX.

The two billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, who have been striving to launch long-range orbital rockets, were competing and requesting the government to develop a spaceship to deliver astronauts to the moon till 2024.

By teasing Bezos, Musk tweeted: “Can’t get it up (to orbit) lol.”

Can’t get it up (to orbit) lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2021

His tweet did not have any celebration but Tesla’s Chief also shared a screenshot of a 2019 report about Bezos unveiling Blue Origin’s moon lander.

Blue Origin has fallen far behind SpaceX and United Launch Alliance (ULA) on orbital transportation, losing out on billions of dollars’ worth of U.S. national security launch contracts that begin in 2022.

These rocket startups mainly intend to send satellites for customers into orbit at an affordable price.

Earlier, Tesla’s Chief Executive (CEO) Elon Musk had shared good news for those who are willing to buy the electric car.

Taking to Twitter, he had revealed that a person can now buy a Tesla using Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

“You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin,” he tweeted.

The other tweet read, “Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly. Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency.”