Latest Gold Rate in Qatar today for, 25th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

25th May, 2021. 09:30 am
Today Gold Rate In Qatar

QAR: Latest Gold Rate in Qatar today 24K per gram (Updated, on 25th May) is Qar. 220.54 . Live today gold price in Qatar and different cities of Qatar.

Gold Rate Today In Qatar (QAR)

Check the latest Gold Price in Qatar (QAR), Gold rates in Qatar today 22 carat, Gold rate in Qatar per tola. (Updated, 25th May 2021)

Location Gram 21K Gram 24K Gram 22K
Qatar 192.97 QAR 220.54 QAR 202.16 QAR

BOL News is a one-stop solution for gold rates in Pakistan. Also, Find latest updates of all foreign currency exchange rate.

USD TO AED
24 mins ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 25th May 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
USD TO SAR
28 mins ago
USD TO SAR: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal, 25th May 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
Qatari Riyal to PKR
31 mins ago
Qatari Riyal to PKR: Today 1 QAR TO PKR (Qatari Riyal rate in Pakistan) on, 25th May

QAR: Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 42.26 in the currency market today....
KWD TO PKR
34 mins ago
KWD TO PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, 25th May 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
GBP TO PKR
39 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 25th May 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 218.20...
AUD TO PKR
44 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today 1 Australian Dollar to PKR, 25th May 2021

Today’s AUD to PKR currency exchange rate is 119.40 PKR. Convert 1...
Mobile Operators Instructed To Seek Users Consent On Value-Added Services
6 mins ago
Mobile Operators Instructed To Seek Users Consent On Value-Added Services

Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has directed Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to send...
Pakistan Coronavirus Update: National death tally jumps to 20,400
22 mins ago
Pakistan Coronavirus Update: National death tally jumps to 20,400

Pakistan has recorded 92 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the...
