Double Click 970×250

USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 11th May 2021

Web DeskWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 05:34 pm
Adsense 300×600
USD TO AED

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies such as Dollar to AED is a common practice in these countries.

US Dollar Rate In UAE Dirham

Check the updated list of  USD to UAE Dirham Exchange Rates (Updated 11th May 2021)

USD AED
1 USD 3.67 AED
5 USD 18.37 AED
10 USD 36.73 AED
25 USD 91.83 AED
50 USD 183.66 AED

One dollar exchange rate in AED is 3.67 AED while the exchange rate of 50 USD to UAE Dirham Rate is 183.66 AED.

Today USD TO AED (UAE Dirham) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

BTC TO INR
2 mins ago
BTC TO INR: Today 1 Bitcoin rate in Indian Rupee, 11th May 2021

Bitcoin To India Rupee Exchange Rate – Live BTC PRICES Today 1...
KWD TO PKR
5 mins ago
KWD TO PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, 11th May 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
AED TO INR
10 mins ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee, 11th May 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 20 INR....
BTC TO USD
15 mins ago
BTC TO USD: Today 1 Bitcoin rate in Dollar, 11th May 2021

Today Bitcoin to US Dollar (BTC TO USD) exchange rate – See...
USD TO SAR
24 mins ago
USD TO SAR: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal, 11th May 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
Basic Commodities
2 hours ago
Here’s why Basic Commodities are getting Expensive in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin led the meeting of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

BTC TO INR
2 mins ago
BTC TO INR: Today 1 Bitcoin rate in Indian Rupee, 11th May 2021

Bitcoin To India Rupee Exchange Rate – Live BTC PRICES Today 1...
Sarah Khan Falak Shabir
3 mins ago
Falak Shabir Knows How To Satisfy Sarah Khan’s Pregnancy Cravings

One of the most adored couples of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Sarah Khan and Falak...
KWD TO PKR
5 mins ago
KWD TO PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, 11th May 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
AED TO INR
10 mins ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee, 11th May 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 20 INR....