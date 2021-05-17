Double Click 970×250

Waqar Zaka Appointed As Crypto Expert By KP Government

17th May, 2021. 12:27 pm
The talented social media sensation Waqar Zaka has been appointed as Crypto Expert by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

Waqar took to Twitter and announces his greater achievement saying: “I have decided not to charge a single penny and I will provide all my services.”

On the other hand, he had prompted the need for Pakistan’s government to legalize the use of cryptocurrencies in the country.

The VJ-turned-host had also launched a Political Party Tehreek-e-Technology Pakistan which promises the Internet-Based Revolution In Pakistan.

Efforts of Waqar Zaka later came into bloom as the government decided to launch a crypto advisory committee in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, the BOL Champions’ host had demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan in exchange for paying off the country’s total debt.

Zaka had claimed in a brief tweet on May 4 that he was ready to pay off the country’s total debt through cryptocurrency, but that his only condition was that Prime Minister Imran Khan resign.

The social media star wrote, “I can pay off PAK debt using crypto but the condition is Imran Khan should step down and let me run the country if not then Pakistanis should demand what solution respectable, olive plantation, tourism, anti-corruption lovers IK has. I challenge all Politician.”

It may be recalled that Waqar Zaka had announced the formation of a political organization called Tehreek-e-Technology Pakistan (TMP) two years ago.

Waqar Zaka had termed the party as a political party and said that their main objective would be to bring internet revolution to the country.

