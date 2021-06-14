UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Rates on, 14 June 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (14th, June 2021) updated here. BOL News updates daily currency exchange rates.
Today UAE Dirham To PKR Exchange Price
Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 42 and Rs 42.45 respectively. (Updated, 14th June 2021)
|Date
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|14-6-2021
|AED
|42 PKR
|42.45 PKR
The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.