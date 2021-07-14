Double Click 728 x 90
Dollar rate in Pakistan – 15th July 2021

Web Desk

15th Jul, 2021. 12:16 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given here. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2021

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee exchange rates in Pakistan.

Check the latest Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, July 15th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 158.17
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 159.51
