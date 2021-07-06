Double Click 728 x 90
Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 6th July 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 05:41 am
today gold rates in dubai

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (6th July 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 216.50. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 203.25.

Gold Rate In UAE Today (UAE)

Check the latest today’s list of Gold Rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 6th July 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Location 21 Carat 24 Carat 22 Carat
Dubai AED 194.00 AED 216.50 AED 203.25

Today Gold Rates in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

