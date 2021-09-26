Cardano (ADA) publicizes collaboration with Dish Network, Chainlink

Syed AhadWeb Editor

26th Sep, 2021. 07:24 pm
Cardano

TV and wireless service provider Dish Network and Ethereum blockchain rival Cardano (ADA) stated that they have partnered to aid Dish integrate the ADA blockchain into its telecom business and benefit provide digital identity services to Dish clients.

Cardano’s parent company, Input-Output too stated its collaboration with Chainlink to benefit Cardano developers build smart contracts for protective DeFi apps.

The statements were made in the Cardano Summit 2021.

After rising to as high as $2.46 the previous Saturday, the price of Cardano’s ADA token was down 0.42% over the past 24 hours at $2.28. In the meantime, Chainlink’s LINK token was up 4.17% on the day to $24.50.

