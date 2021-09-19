Cutlery’s Export Surge by 1.95 percent In 2 Months

Cutlery’s export of the country have seen a rise of 1.95% throughout the first two months of the FY 2021-22 as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The country exported cutlery worth the US $18.804 million during July-August (2021-22) against the exports of US $18.445 million during July-August (2020-21), showing growth of 1.95 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Whereas, on yearly basis, exports of cutlery too increase by 11.32% through the month of August 2021 against to the same month of the previous year.

As per the data revealed by PBS, Cutlery’s export in August 2021 was noted at $9.225 million as compared to the exports of $8.287 million in August 2020.