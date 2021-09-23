Elias Memon: Karachi Chamber will continue to provide services to the business community

Chairman of All Karachi Anjuman-e-Tajiran and President of Tariq Road Traders Alliance Elias Memon accompanied by the delegation President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Sharq Vohra and called on Senior Vice President Saqib Goodluck.

During the meeting, issues related to traders affected by Corona were discussed. Saleem Unar, Nasir Mahmood, Mujahiduddin, Hanif Motiwala, Elias Butt, Sabir Ali, Mansab Sheikhani and Mohammad Aslam, Abdul Samad Khan, and others were present.

On the occasion, Elias Memon said that on the one hand, business activities have been severely affected due to Corona, a large number of shopkeepers have become indebted to banks, in these circumstances, and the government has increased the prices and taxes of petroleum products.

This decision will put more burden on the people.

Elias Memon said that despite the corona, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry thanked the Chairman of the Businessmen Group, Zubair Motiwala, and all the officials of the Karachi Chamber for highlighting the issues of the business community.

The Karachi Chamber will continue to offer its services to the business community in the same way.