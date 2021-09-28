FBR announces extension of office hours

Syed AhadWeb Editor

29th Sep, 2021. 12:48 am
FBR

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notification to extend the working hours of offices.

The Federal Board of Revenue has issued a notification to extend the working hours of all offices for the convenience of the public in view of the last date for submission of income tax returns.

The notification said that all Federal Board of Revenue offices would be operational on September 29 at 9 pm and on September 30 at 12 noon.

According to the FBR spokesperson, office hours have been extended for the convenience of the taxpayers. All the offices will also be in touch with the concerned branches of the banks.

According to the FBR, after the collection of taxes and duties, they can be deposited in the authorized branches.

It may be recalled that the last date for submission of financial year statements by the FBR has been fixed as September 30, in which no extension has been indicated so far. Traders, on the other hand, have demanded a one-month extension in the date for filing income tax.

