FBR server disruption, difficulties for online tax return submitters

27th Sep, 2021. 12:23 am
FBR server

Online Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) server disruptions have caused severe problems for online tax return filers.

FBR officials say the portal is under pressure due to the rush of submitters.

Online tax return submitters are facing difficulties due to FBR server disruption.

Note that the last date for submission of tax returns is September 30 and the FBR has refused to extend the date for submission of tax returns.

