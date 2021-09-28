FPCCI President has demanded extension of withdrawal of surcharge
FPCCI President Mian Nasir Hayat Magun has demanded that the FBR should extend the deadline for tax submission by two months so that the business community facilitate the submission of taxes and support the government’s campaign to expand the tax base and collect more taxes.
He said that based on the feedback from businesses across Pakistan, the FPCCI was of the view that millions of SME owners would not be able to file their income tax returns till September 30.
The FBR has imposed a 0.1% surcharge on a daily basis for late filing of taxable income, which is not only strict and illegal but also unenforceable as it is 3% monthly and 36% annually.
The maximum surcharge levied by the FBR should not be more than 2% as the rate is the same when the FBR delays the process of the tax refund.
Read More
Facebook publicizes a $50M investment fund to develop its virtual metaverse
Facebook publicized that it will give $50M to a 2-year fund tasked...
Economic update: Changing geo-political situation puts pressure on exchange rate
ISLAMABAD: The revival of economic activities domestically has surged import bill, mainly...
Cryptocurrency payments are becoming progressively popular
Cryptocurrency payments are becoming progressively popular as Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital...
KCCI announces to boycott Nepra’s public hearings
KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has announced to...
Pakistan’s external debt rises $26 billion in three years
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan witnessed an increase of $26 billion during the first three...