Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 21st Sept 2021
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 21st Sept 2021 is being sold for Rs. 96365 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 112400 per tola in Pakistan today.
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
Find the updated price of Gold (Last Updated, 21st September 2021)
Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Price for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.
Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs. 112400
|Gold Rate
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|per Tola Gold
|Rs. 112400
|Rs. 101742
|Rs. 97124
|per 10 Gram
|Rs. 96365
|Rs. 88334
|Rs. 83270
|per Gram Gold
|Rs. 95,165
|Rs 8723
|Rs 8327
Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.
BOL News keeps an eye on today’s Gold Rates in Pakistan, Karachi, and international markets on both a daily and weekly basis. Find latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.
Read More
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today SAR TO PKR exchange rates on, 21st Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on...
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR rates on, 21st Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Currency rates in Pakistan - 21st Sept 2021
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 21st September 2021, Check currency...
Nasrullah Mughal: WAPDA to provide 37 billion units of affordable electricity
Senior Industrial Executive Member Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industries, Nasrullah Mughal...
Gazprom delivered 20.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey
The Gazprom publicized that its CEO Alexey Miller and Turkish Energy and...