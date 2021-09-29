Increase in current account deficit including remittances, exports, and imports

The country’s current account deficit, including remittances, exports, and imports has increased. The Federal Ministry of Finance has released a monthly economic outlook. Non-tax revenues and foreign direct investment have declined, the monthly economic outlook said.

Under the economic outlook, remittances increased by 10.4 percent in the first two months of the current financial year, while exports increased by 35.4 percent and imports by 67.8 percent. DP stood at 4.1 percent while the current account deficit stood at 2.3 billion in the last two months.

Under the monthly economic outlook, FBR revenues increased by 42.3 percent while non-tax revenue declined by 49.6 percent.