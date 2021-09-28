Mian Noman Kabir elected unopposed President of LCCI

Syed AhadWeb Editor

29th Sep, 2021. 12:41 am

Mian Noman Kabir has been elected unopposed as the President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mian Rehman Aziz Chan as the Senior Vice President, and Haris Atiq as the Vice President for the current financial year because no other candidate has filed nomination papers against him.

The Election Commission declared them valid after a thorough scrutiny of the papers, but a formal announcement will be made at the annual general meeting on September 30, while the new officials will take charge on October 1.

It is noteworthy that the members of the Executive Committee have already been elected unopposed. The new officials of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry have vowed to act as a bridge between the business community and the government. He said protecting the interests of the business community would be his top priority.

