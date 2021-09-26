Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a sharp decline
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a sharp decline last week, with the 100 Index falling by more than 1,500 points.
According to the details, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), 100 Index has declined by 1562 points during the last week.
During September 20-24, 2021, 1.91 billion shares were traded in the stock market while a turnover of Rs. 61.95 billion was transacted.
In one week, the stock market capitalization fell by Rs 304 billion to Rs 7,831 billion.
