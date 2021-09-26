Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a sharp decline

According to the details, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), 100 Index has declined by 1562 points during the last week.

During September 20-24, 2021, 1.91 billion shares were traded in the stock market while a turnover of Rs. 61.95 billion was transacted.

In one week, the stock market capitalization fell by Rs 304 billion to Rs 7,831 billion.