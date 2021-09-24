Russia can start implementing economic projects in Afghanistan

As per Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid, Russia and other states can start applying economic projects in Afghanistan and invest in the country.

Zabihullah stated, “I do not know about specific projects, but different peoples could help us. Russia could help with its economic, trade and investment projects in Afghanistan, and other economic issues. Turkey could help us with education. Other countries could provide assistance as well,”.