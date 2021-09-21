Russian economy ministry upgrades forecast for 2021
Deputy Minister Alexey Khersontsev said that the Russian Ministry of Economic Development upgraded its prediction for the 2021 development of the national GDP from 3.8% to 4.2%.
“We upgraded the GDP forecast for this year to 4.2%,” Khersontsev said the higher chamber’s committee for economic policies.
