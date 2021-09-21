Russian economy ministry upgrades forecast for 2021

Syed AhadWeb Editor

21st Sep, 2021. 10:45 pm
Russian

Deputy Minister Alexey Khersontsev said that the Russian Ministry of Economic Development upgraded its prediction for the 2021 development of the national GDP from 3.8% to 4.2%.

“We upgraded the GDP forecast for this year to 4.2%,” Khersontsev said the higher chamber’s committee for economic policies.

