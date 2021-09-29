Tax collection, National Bank branches will remain open till tonight

The State Bank of Pakistan has decided to facilitate the collection of government collections/duties/taxes by field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation and authorized branches of National Bank today (Thursday) September 30 during extended banking hours respectively. It will be open until 8 and 9 p.m.

Therefore, it is directed that the concerned institution should arrange a special clearing for clearing on the same day of payment at 7:00 pm on September 30.

All banks are directed to keep their respective branches open from September 30 till the time when necessary to facilitate special clearing of government transactions.