Tax collection, National Bank branches will remain open till tonight
The State Bank of Pakistan has decided to facilitate the collection of government collections/duties/taxes by field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation and authorized branches of National Bank today (Thursday) September 30 during extended banking hours respectively. It will be open until 8 and 9 p.m.
Therefore, it is directed that the concerned institution should arrange a special clearing for clearing on the same day of payment at 7:00 pm on September 30.
All banks are directed to keep their respective branches open from September 30 till the time when necessary to facilitate special clearing of government transactions.
Read More
Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 30th Sept 2021
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (30th September 2021) today 24 Carat is...
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 30th Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR Open market on, 30th Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on...
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 30th Sept 2021
Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar Price in Pakistan on 30th...
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 30th Sept 2021
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 30th Sept 2021 is being sold...