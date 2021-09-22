UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 23rd Sept 2021

23rd Sep, 2021.
UAE Dirham to PKR

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (23rd Sept 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

The buying rate of the Dirham to PKR (AED TO PKR) was Rs 44.00 while its selling rate was Rs 45.90 currency market on September 23rd, 2021.

Today UAE Dirham To PKR Open Market

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATE BUYING SELLING
23rd Sept, 2021 44.00 45.90

UAE Dirham rate in Pakistan – The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

