UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 25th Sept 2021

Web DeskWeb Editor

25th Sep, 2021. 04:15 am
UAE Dirham to PKR

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (25th Sept, 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

The buying rate of the Dirham to PKR (AED TO PKR) was Rs 44.00 while its selling rate was Rs 45.90 currency market on September 25th, 2021.

Today UAE Dirham To PKR Open Market

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATE BUYING SELLING
25th Sept, 2021 44.00 45.90

UAE Dirham rate in Pakistan – The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 hour ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - 25th Sept 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 25th September 2021, Check currency...
22 mins ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 25th September 2021

Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar rate in Pakistan on 25th...
16 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today on, 25th September 2021

Karachi: Gold Rate in karachi today on 25th September 2021 is being sold...
3 hours ago
Remittances were legalized through the Money Service Bureau

KARACHI: The government has legalized remittances through the money service bureau. According...
5 hours ago
Leather Manufacturers' Exports surge by 8.21%

The Leather Manufacturers' exports in the initial two months of the fiscal...
6 hours ago
Russia can start implementing economic projects in Afghanistan

As per Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid, Russia...