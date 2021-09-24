UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 25th Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (25th Sept, 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.
The buying rate of the Dirham to PKR (AED TO PKR) was Rs 44.00 while its selling rate was Rs 45.90 currency market on September 25th, 2021.
Today UAE Dirham To PKR Open Market
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|25th Sept, 2021
|44.00
|45.90
UAE Dirham rate in Pakistan – The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.
Read More
Currency rates in Pakistan - 25th Sept 2021
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 25th September 2021, Check currency...
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 25th September 2021
Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar rate in Pakistan on 25th...
Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today on, 25th September 2021
Karachi: Gold Rate in karachi today on 25th September 2021 is being sold...
Remittances were legalized through the Money Service Bureau
KARACHI: The government has legalized remittances through the money service bureau. According...
Leather Manufacturers' Exports surge by 8.21%
The Leather Manufacturers' exports in the initial two months of the fiscal...