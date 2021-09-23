USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 23rd September 2021

Web DeskWeb Editor

23rd Sep, 2021. 06:00 am
USD to PKR - Dollar rate in Pakistan

Karachi: USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to PKR today on 23rd September 2021 is Rs. 168.60. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) every day.

US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan. Find the 1 USD buying rate and selling rate in Pakistan.

US Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

Here you can find the updated US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 23rd September 2021.

DATE BUYING SELLING
23rd Sept, 2021 167.10 168.60

All currency rates are updated every hour to give you the best USD to PKR open market rates. This US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

30 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 23rd September 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (23rd August 2021) today 24 Carat is...
1 hour ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 23rd Sept 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
2 hours ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 23rd Sept 2021

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 23rd Sept 2021 is being sold...
6 hours ago
Prime Minister: Roads play most important role in economic development

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that roads play an important role...
6 hours ago
Chairman FBR: Revenue increased by 41% over the prior financial year

The chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has told the...
6 hours ago
K-Electric has demanded to increase the price of electricity per unit

K Electric, a private power distributor in Karachi, has demanded an increase...