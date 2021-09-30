USD TO SAR: Today Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal on, 30th September 2021
Today USD to SAR (Dollar rate in Saudi Riyal) – Dollar to SAR today on 30th September by the International market.
Dollar to Saudi Riyal conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Saudi Arabia. Check the 1 USD/SAR buying rate and selling rate here.
Today Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal
Here can find the updated Dollar to Saudi Riyal rates (Updated, 30th September 2021).
|Sept 30th, 2021
|USD To SAR
|3.75
US Dollar to SAR (Saudi Riyal):
The Dollar rate was USD 3.75 against Riyal (SAR) on Thursday (30th September 2021).
USD to SAR Open Market
Buying rate for USD to SAR is 3.65 and the selling rate is 3.75 (Updated: Sept 30th, 2021)
Just like in global financial markets, the US dollar currency is considered important in SAR. It is indeed a renowned currency worldwide. The rate of USD in SAR (Riyal) has been in the limelight for a while now it is hovering around SAR.
Nowadays, it is easy to get USD to SAR currency conversion rates. All you need to do is visit BOLNews.com where you can get the latest updates of the Forex market and up-to-date rates. Consumers can get the base rate of 1 US Dollar to SAR with just a click of a button. The business community in Saudi Arabia uses a foreign currency, especially Riyal, in their day-to-day trading which is why BOLnews.com is the perfect forum for you to find the latest and most accurate rates of all the currencies around the world. Authentic and accurate Riyal rates right here on BOLNews.com.
