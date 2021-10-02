AGP asked for steps to end irregularities

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has asked Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Muhammad Ajmal Gondal to take measures for enforcing financial discipline in government departments to put an end to irregularities.

He emphasised the need for adopting the latest IT-based audit techniques that would greatly help oversee the management of public finances, as well as bringing an end to corruption.

The president stated this during a meeting with the Auditor General of Pakistan, who called on him, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The AGP briefed the president about the role of the AG Office in ensuring fiscal transparency and accountability in the government departments.

President Alvi highlighted the need to further facilitate the retired government employees in getting their pensions and asked the AGP to ensure the fact that the retired employees did not face any difficulty in getting their pensions.