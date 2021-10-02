AGP asked for steps to end irregularities
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has asked Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Muhammad Ajmal Gondal to take measures for enforcing financial discipline in government departments to put an end to irregularities.
He emphasised the need for adopting the latest IT-based audit techniques that would greatly help oversee the management of public finances, as well as bringing an end to corruption.
The president stated this during a meeting with the Auditor General of Pakistan, who called on him, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The AGP briefed the president about the role of the AG Office in ensuring fiscal transparency and accountability in the government departments.
President Alvi highlighted the need to further facilitate the retired government employees in getting their pensions and asked the AGP to ensure the fact that the retired employees did not face any difficulty in getting their pensions.
Read More
Kitchen items’ prices eases for second consecutive week
ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended September...
USD TO AED: Today Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham on, 2nd October 2021
Today USD to AED (Dollar rate in UAE Dirham) – Dollar to AED...
CPI inflation remains in single-digit at 9 per cent in September
ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI), based on monthly inflation, remained in...
Meeting reviews projects under newly-formed CPEC working groups
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar presided...
Efforts afoot to mitigate global commodities price hike impact: official
ISLAMABAD: The government is making all-out efforts to mitigate the impact of...