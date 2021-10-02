Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 3rd October 2021
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 3rd October 2021 is being sold for Rs. 97480 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 113700 per tola in Pakistan today.
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
Check the updated price of Gold (Last Updated, 3rd October 2021)
Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Price for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.
Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs. 113700
|Gold Rate
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|per Tola Gold
|Rs. 113700
|Rs. 104050
|Rs. 99305
|per 10 Gram
|Rs. 97480
|Rs. 89356
|Rs. 85140
|per Gram Gold
|Rs 9731
|Rs 8920
|Rs 8514
Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.
