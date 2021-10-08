Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 9th Oct 2021

Web DeskWeb Editor

09th Oct, 2021. 04:45 am
Gold rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (9th October 2021) is Rs. 98165 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is Rs. 115600 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rates in Karachi today

Karachi Is the largest hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Today 1 tola gold price in Pakistan today 2021 is Rs. 115600

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 115600 Rs. 106,000 Rs. 101148
per 10 Gram Rs. 99108 Rs. 90850 Rs. 86720
per Gram Gold Rs. 8388 Rs 99,108 Rs 8672

BOL News keeps an eye on today’s Gold Rates in Pakistan, Karachi, and international markets on both a daily and weekly basis. Check latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

5 mins ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 9th Oct 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
8 hours ago
Pakistan stocks tumble amid low volumes

KARACHI: Pakistan stocks tumbled on Friday, amid low volumes; following news the...
9 hours ago
Cabinet panel gives go-ahead to establish new LNG terminals

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) approved the establishment of new...
10 hours ago
State Bank launches dedicated landing webpage

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday launched a dedicated...
11 hours ago
Over Rs29.27 billion collected during first quarter: minister

KARACHI: The Sindh government has collected over Rs29.27 billion tax during the...
11 hours ago
SBP measures to curtail import bill may hurt automobile sales: analysts

KARACHI: The central bank has taken several measures to curtail the burgeoning...