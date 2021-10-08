Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 9th Oct 2021
Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (9th October 2021) is Rs. 98165 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is Rs. 115600 per tola in Pakistan today.
Gold Rates in Karachi today
Karachi Is the largest hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.
Today 1 tola gold price in Pakistan today 2021 is Rs. 115600
|Gold Rate
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|per Tola Gold
|Rs. 115600
|Rs. 106,000
|Rs. 101148
|per 10 Gram
|Rs. 99108
|Rs. 90850
|Rs. 86720
|per Gram Gold
|Rs. 8388
|Rs 99,108
|Rs 8672
