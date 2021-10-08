UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 9th Oct 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (9th Oct, 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

The buying rate of the Dirham to PKR (AED TO PKR) was Rs 44.00 while its selling rate was Rs 46.42 currency market on October 9th, 2021.

Today UAE Dirham To PKR Open Market

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.