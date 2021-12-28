Minister assures gas supply to export-oriented industries

LAHORE: The gas supply to the industries will be restored from December 29, amid an emerging trend of higher exports, a statement said on Tuesday.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Razak Dawood in a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) has agreed on gas supply to the production industries, while secretaries of petroleum and power were also present.

During the meeting it was stated that the gas supply of 75mmcfd will be restored to the industries in order to maintain production operations, considering the international orders lined up.

All efforts will be made to further increase the supply of gas to the export sector, as a sustainable continuity of gas supply will go a long way for the exports sector achieving maximum production and capitalising on export orders, while these measures will support the industry to meet the export target of $21 billion for 2022.

Subsequently, Aptma delegation met the Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, who assured the delegation of adequate gas supply, working capital and easing industrialists’ refund mechanism.

Tarin suggested a revolutionary mechanism whereby industrialists could be entitled to a refund within seven days of their claim, and should the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) not respond within the mentioned days, industry would be entitled to adjust the refund against any FBR dues.

The delegation led by Aptma chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir, chairman north region Hamid Zaman thanked Razak Dawood, Shaukat Tarin, Secretaries of petroleum, commerce and power for having such a constructive meeting with the Aptma and resolving the issue which would have ended up in a significant drop in Pakistan’s exports.

The Aptma also thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan, for having reposed his trust in the industry and in export-led growth for a sustainable economic future.