Atlas Honda Announces First Price Increase of 2022 for Its Bikes

With its first price increase for 2022, Atlas Honda is now in the lead among all automakers in a series of quarterly pricing hikes.

With a price increase of up to Rs 8,000, this is the highest in recent memory, according to the official statement.

Starting on February 1, 2022, all Honda motorcycles will be sold at the following prices:

Motorbike Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Price Increase (Rs.) CD 70 94,900 97,900 3,000 CD 70 Dream 101,500 104,500 3,000 Honda Pridor 130,500 133,500 3,000 CG 125 152,500 156,900 4,400 CG 125 SE 182,000 188,000 6,000 CB 125 F 218,500 223,500 5,000 CB 150 F (Red, Black) 273,500 281,500 8,000 CB 150 F (Silver) 277,500 285,500 8,000

This means that Atlas Honda will remain a top choice for purchasers who are looking for bare-bones bikes, and that the company will continue to profit from its successful formula.