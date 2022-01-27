Atlas Honda Announces First Price Increase of 2022 for Its Bikes
With its first price increase for 2022, Atlas Honda is now in the lead among all automakers in a series of quarterly pricing hikes.
With a price increase of up to Rs 8,000, this is the highest in recent memory, according to the official statement.
Starting on February 1, 2022, all Honda motorcycles will be sold at the following prices:
Advertisement
|Motorbike
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Price Increase (Rs.)
|CD 70
|94,900
|97,900
|3,000
|CD 70 Dream
|101,500
|104,500
|3,000
|Honda Pridor
|130,500
|133,500
|3,000
|CG 125
|152,500
|156,900
|4,400
|CG 125 SE
|182,000
|188,000
|6,000
|CB 125 F
|218,500
|223,500
|5,000
|CB 150 F (Red, Black)
|273,500
|281,500
|8,000
|CB 150 F (Silver)
|277,500
|285,500
|8,000
This means that Atlas Honda will remain a top choice for purchasers who are looking for bare-bones bikes, and that the company will continue to profit from its successful formula.
Download BOL News App for latest news