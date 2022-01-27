Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 02:52 pm

Atlas Honda Announces First Price Increase of 2022 for Its Bikes

Atlas Honda

With its first price increase for 2022, Atlas Honda is now in the lead among all automakers in a series of quarterly pricing hikes.

With a price increase of up to Rs 8,000, this is the highest in recent memory, according to the official statement.

Starting on February 1, 2022, all Honda motorcycles will be sold at the following prices:

Motorbike Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Price Increase (Rs.)
CD 70 94,900 97,900 3,000
CD  70 Dream 101,500 104,500 3,000
Honda Pridor 130,500 133,500 3,000
CG 125 152,500 156,900 4,400
CG 125 SE 182,000 188,000 6,000
CB 125 F 218,500 223,500 5,000
CB 150 F (Red, Black) 273,500 281,500 8,000
CB 150 F (Silver) 277,500 285,500 8,000

 

This means that Atlas Honda will remain a top choice for purchasers who are looking for bare-bones bikes, and that the company will continue to profit from its successful formula.

 

 

