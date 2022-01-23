Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 04:32 am

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 24 January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 24, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs125,851 per tola and Rs107,900 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K and 18K.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 125851 Rs. 115,354 Rs. 110,117 Rs. 94,383
per 10 Gram Rs. 107,900 Rs. 98,900 Rs. 94,410 Rs. 80,920
per Gram Gold Rs. 10790 Rs. 9,890 Rs. 9,441 Rs. 8,092

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

